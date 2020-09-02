Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, September 02 2020

Capesizes rates came under pressure this week and have moved lower following the bank holiday in the UK. Owners have focused on shorter periods due limited cargo volumes and an oversupply of tonnage in both basins.

Slightly lower period rates for panamaxes and kamsarmaxex this week and a few tc fixtures have surfaced around the nine months to one-year mark.

Although timecharter deals have been limited for the smaller sizes, rates have remained stable.