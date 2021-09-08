Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, September 08 2021

The capesize period market experienced a correction this week as the market came under pressure, with concerns over the situation in Guinea that could impact vessel demand in the region.

Kamsarmax/panamax period rates have dipped slightly this week due to lack of fresh demand, the average rate for one-year is currently estimated as $27,750/pdpr.

A stable week for the smaller sizes with rates correcting lower for some periods as the situation with port congestion in China eases somewhat.