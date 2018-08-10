Weekly Market Report 10/8/18 – 17/8/18

NWE/MED

We have seen fairly balanced activity in the North this week but traders are still pushing their relets and there are around four- to five prompt open smaller coasters available prior weekend. Rates are therefore under downward pressure. Larger coasters remain employed, especially semi-refs with COA program. Most of the cargos we have seen has been butane ex UK and Scandinavia. For instance, prior weekend ENI entered the market with butane ex Tees which is currently on subs to Monday. The Mediterranean market has been quieter and we continue to see positions building up.

SEA/FEAST

In the pressurized market in the East, a few September sales have been concluded. In Southeast Asia, PTT and Titan each sold a Butadiene cargo for September while Chandra Asri and FPCC sold a total of four C4 Raffinate cargoes. Impact on the spot market is limited as some stems will be loaded on traders’ TC relet or MOC vessels. Propylene activity is muted with buyer taking a wait-and-see attitude against ample propylene supply in China. In August, there is still a lack of shipping activity, consequently the length of pressurized vessels in the East continues to grow. Going forward, two 5,000 CBM pressurized vessels will re-position out of Asia, which will serve to ease the fleet balance in the East.

Time Charter Fixtures

Innovator(2018)-38,000cbm-Vitol-5 months- Del/Redel Bombay end AUG- usd mid 400k pcm

Balearic Gas(2015)-22,000cbm-Vitol-30-60 d-Del/Redel Indian Ocean 20-25 AUG-usd 450k pcm

Johann Schulte(1998)-16,500cbm-Glencore-1+11 months-Del/RedelCaribs mid AUG-usd low/mid 300k pcm

Sale and Purchase/New Buildings

No newbuilding/SnP news.

Scrapping

No Scrapping news

Disclaimer: This market report is prepared in good faith, however a significant part of it is based on estimates and market rumors and therefore nothing stated in the report should be taken as a confirmed fact.

StealthGas Inc. denies the responsibility for any errors and/or omissions of whatsoever nature found in the market reports posted on this website.

Source: StealthGas Inc