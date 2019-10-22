Weekly Market Report 11/10/19 – 18/10/19

NWE/MED

The West has been more stable, with scheduling challenges still giving the Owners the upper hand. A steady trickle of enquiries has quietly put away most of the ships with reliable itineraries for at least the first half of November, which is likely to help sustain current levels for the time being despite the softening in the East.

SEA/FEAST

The market East of Suez has seemingly lost some of its momentum, like a hot air balloon on a slow descent. We do not expect a crash however, as the fundamentals still provide the buoyancy required for flight. That being said, reports of a fixture in the low s is a significant correction from last week and goes some way to show how volatile the market is.

Time Charter Fixtures

Vessel CBM Charterer Period Delivery Laycan Hire

Kent 35,000 Mitsubishi 3 months East Mid Oct 27500

Stina Kosan 9,100 Repsol 45-60 days Med 8-1 Oct HNR

Sale and Purchase/New Buildings

After an apparent failed sale to Navigator Gas we understand the SUMEC 22,000 cbm ethylene delivery (January 2019) is now committed to Hartmann at region m.

Second Hand

None Reported

Scrapping

None reported

Disclaimer: This market report is prepared in good faith, however a significant part of it is based on estimates and market rumors and therefore nothing stated in the report should be taken as a confirmed fact.

StealthGas Inc. denies the responsibility for any errors and/or omissions of whatsoever nature found in the market reports posted on this website.

Source: StealthGas Inc