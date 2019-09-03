Weekly Market Report 23/08/19 – 30/08/19

NWE/MED

Despite a quiet start due to bank holiday, the overall week has been active with several quotations for smaller and larger coasters in the West. However, by the end of the week, there are still a handful of prompt vessels in the North, and more will come open during weekend/early next week. Rates are under downward pressure as we experience strong competition between owners, including traders relets. Larger coasters are facing higher demand and rates are expected to increase even further next week. Some larger enquiries are yet to be concluded prior weekend, but we will likely see further developments from the beginning of next week as owners start to get a clearer picture on their COA scheduling. The Mediterranean has been busier with charterers looking for larger coasters to cover butane exports

SEA/FEAST

There were limited enquiries in the pressurized market in the East this week. Spot LPG activity had reduced as market participants moved to the side-lines, anticipating September CP price announcement. In the butadiene markets, limited regional supply and falling downstream price have restricted shipping activity. September Propylene discussions also waned down after the conclusion of propylene tender cargoes from Indonesia and Map ta Phut previous week, both of which will reportedly head North. Balanced domestic China supply in September will also further restrict buyers’ interest for imported cargoes. With this reduced level of activity, we expect some length is building up in the pressurized fleet balance in the East.



Time Charter Fixtures

Vessel CBM Charterer Period Delivery Laycan Hire

Telendos 35000 OCI 45-60 days Ain Sukhna 24-25 AUG low 700’s PCM

Sale and Purchase/New Buildings

Tianjin South West (TSM) have ordered a 9,500 cbm multi gas carrier (LNG/Eth/LPG) at CSSC’s Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding. No further details are known thus far.

TSW are widely reported to have exercised an option for a second 86,000 cbm with dual fuel LPG propulsion with Jiangnan Shipyard. We understand that the declaration was made a few months ago but there has been an ongoing discussion on pricing. The first vessel was reportedly ordered at region US-74mill.

Trafigura have confirmed that they are behind an order for a pair of 90,000 cbm VLGC’s with LPG dual fuel propulsion to be built at Hyundai Samho (HSHI) which are expected to deliver in 2H 2021.

The 12,600 cbm ethylene capable CAMILA B (Built 1998 at Meyer Werft), which is the ex-CLIPPER VIKING which was sold from Solvang to Transgas last year, has reportedly been sold again to Canadian interests

Scrapping

None reported

Disclaimer: This market report is prepared in good faith, however a significant part of it is based on estimates and market rumors and therefore nothing stated in the report should be taken as a confirmed fact.

StealthGas Inc. denies the responsibility for any errors and/or omissions of whatsoever nature found in the market reports posted on this website.

Source: StealthGas Inc