Weekly Market Report 26/07/19 – 02/08/19

NWE/MED

After a quiet start the NWE coaster market picked up as the week progressed with a few ships reported on subs or fixed. That being said, with several vessels coming open over the weekend, tonnage lists and competition is starting to grow and as a result rates are coming under downward pressure. On the larger sizes, there is a market split between NWE & SWE. Pressure ships are are well employed in the South and West Med, and despite fewer delays when discharging in Morocco they are experiencing less idle time between fixtures. In the North, there are fewer pressure positions which is helping the semi-refs find strong employment in LPG, both direction south and ex Grangemouth. We expect rates to remain under pressure in the north, however, should the market tighten the cost of ballasting a ship from the south would probably lead to an increase as owners would require an incentive to re-locate from a more active market.

SEA/FEAST

With Asian traders taking a wait-and-see attitude prior to the August CP announcement, the market remains flat with no active spot buyers. The August CP was released with minor adjustments from the previous month thus talk regarding September remains slow.. The Chinese wholesale market was generally steady after the CP announcement with only minor adjustments. SE Asian importers focused on keeping their minimum term purchase and showed muted talk on spot deal for an August lifting. One of the major Philippines importers has as yet shown no sign to purchase spot until the start-up trial has been completed. The recent rise in demand for deliveries into the Philippines has resulted in some more ships with last cargo petchems willing to change grade to LPG.

Time Charter Fixtures

Navigator Prominence 37,500 del Gib / redel Gib 28-30 Jul mid-high k pdpr INEOS

Celtic Gas 22,000 del Gib / redel Gib end July HNR OCI

Westminster 9,500 del Gib / redel Gib end July HNR Geogas

Sale and Purchase/New Buildings

Clipper Viking 12,600 E sold after end of BB by Solvang to Transgas – PNR

Scrapping

None reported

Disclaimer: This market report is prepared in good faith, however a significant part of it is based on estimates and market rumors and therefore nothing stated in the report should be taken as a confirmed fact.

StealthGas Inc. denies the responsibility for any errors and/or omissions of whatsoever nature found in the market reports posted on this website.

Source: StealthGas Inc