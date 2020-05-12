Weekly Market Report 4/5/20 – 11/5/20

NWE/MED

Despite slightly more activity this week rates remain under downward pressure for smaller coasters in NWE. A couple of the relets are now being used for own program, which will ease off some of the pressure in general, but there are still around twelve to thirteen prompt coasters (sizes from 3000-5000 cbm) at anchorage awaiting employment. JS Caesar (5000 cbm PR) will be redelivered back from TC middle of May, then B-Gas will take over commercial operations of this vessel from Evergas. The Mediterranean market is quieter and the general demand for larger coasters has dropped significantly. More prompt vessels keeps building up in the region and we expect rates to remain under downward pressure next week also.

SEA/FEAST

It has been an uneventful week in the East pressurized market due to regional May holidays. Chinese buyers have continued to show interest for imported propylene, due to firm PP downstream market as well as increased domestic price. Most of the enquiries were however covered on trader’s TC vessels. PTT issued one new propylene export tender this week for 2nd half May and results will be announced next week. At the C4 front, there have been more active spot activities as May re-stocking activities continued, including the award of one butadiene tender from Malaysia and one C4 Raffinate tender from Thailand. LPG spot activities remain limited with interest limited to imports into Philippines. In Far East, there has been increasing interest from North China buyers for South Korean LPG due to demand recovery after COVID-19.

Time Charter Fixtures

Sale and Purchase/New Buildings

New Buildings

No news to report.

Second Hand

No news to report.

Scrapping

No news to report.

Disclaimer: This market report is prepared in good faith, however a significant part of it is based on estimates and market rumors and therefore nothing stated in the report should be taken as a confirmed fact.

Source: StealthGas Inc