Weekly outflows from US equity funds rise in caution ahead of data

U.S. investors trimmed positions in equity funds and rolled into safer money market funds in the week leading to Jan. 10, exercising caution ahead of a U.S. inflation report and earnings from major lenders.

They sold U.S. equity funds worth a net $11.55 billion, the most in a week since June 21, 2023, while purchasing money market funds worth about $4.6 billion.

U.S. large cap funds saw significant withdrawals, amounting to about $8.82 billion, the biggest since mid-March 2023. Investors also sold mid-, small- and multi-cap funds of about $1.38 billion, $828 million and $306 million, respectively on a net basis.

Investors, however, added about $682 million to U.S. sectoral equity funds. They purchased materials, healthcare and financials sector funds of $568 million, $496 million and $313 million, respectively, but withdrew a net $543 million out of consumer discretionary.

U.S. bond funds drew about $4.9 billion as net buying extended into a third successive week.

General domestic taxable fixed income funds attracted a significant $5.23 billion, the most since at least April 2020.

U.S. short/intermediate investment-grade, and high-yield funds also received $869 million and $491 million, respectively, but short/intermediate government and treasury funds saw $2.79 billion worth of outflows.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara lewis)