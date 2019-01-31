Weekly Report: What Happened In All Things Shipping

Global Growth

Goldman Sachs predicts no recession in 2019 but sees a ‘pretty sharp slowdown’

Goldman Sachs does not foresee any recessions in major economies in 2019 but low profit growth is on the cards in the U.S. and Europe, its chief global equity strategist told CNBC.

The growth outlook for 2019 is also beset with trade concerns, a slowdown in China, Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe making forecasts for the global economy tricky.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cited trade tensions when it downgraded its global growth forecast for 2019 last October. The IMF expects global growth of 3.7 percent in 2019, down 0.2 percentage points from an earlier forecast in its bi-annual World Economic Outlook report.

Crude Steel Output

China’s Crude Steel Output hits another all-time high

China produced 928 million tonnes of crude steel during 2018, another all time high and a 6.6% jump from the 2017 total, according to new statistics released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on January 21. During December alone, the country’s crude steel output rose by 8.25% on year to reach 76.12 million tonnes. While the daily crude steel in last December was 2.46 million tonnes/day, lower than 2.59 million t/d of last November.

Last year’s on-year crude steel growth was impressive, industry watchers say, given that it was higher than the 5.7% increase the Chinese mills recorded for 2017 and was achieved despite the removal of another 30 million tonnes/year of excess steel capacity nationwide during the course of the year.

By the end of 2018, China’s steel industry has removed some 150 million tonnes/year of steel capacity since 2016, basically fulfilling the capacity reduction target the central government had earlier set the industry. The China Iron & Steel Association had previously noted that the steel industry had met the government’s target two years ahead of schedule.

At its annual meeting held in Beijing on January 15, CISA officials explained that the continuing increase in steel output last year was to cater to the growth in steel demand following the removal of ‘substandard’ steel products from the market such as those made by induction furnaces, a process now outlawed in China.

China’s Consolidations in Several Industries

Beijing is planning a new round of consolidations for several industries to further push forward its strategy to optimize state-owned assets and industrial structure, China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) announced in a press conference for its 2019 working goals.

According to SASAC, the government will accelerate the consolidation in several sectors, including power, iron and steel, shipping, ship building, construction materials and tourism through mergers and acquisitions, asset swaps and strategic alliances. The commission has encouraged companies in the sectors to consolidate with their upstream and downstream companies while streamlining their businesses internally.

The announcement fuels ongoing rumours about a merger between the two state-run ship building conglomerates, CSSC and CSIC.

LNG

LNG expansion in Qatar’s production capacity

Qatar has carried out a first sweep of major shipbuilders to make an early assessment of the LNG carrier berths that might be available, as it pursues plans to expand its export capacity.

Shipyard slots in South Korea, China and Japan have been assessed for the vessels that Qatar may need to support the LNG producing giant’s plans for an additional 32 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of new liquefaction capacity that is aimed to come onstream from 2023 onwards. Sources say the initial talk has been for around 40 ships of both Q-Flex and Q-Max size, delivered over a two-year period to serve the four planned liquefaction trains. Others have put the requirement at closer to 30 vessels.

During this process, South Korea’s big three shipbuilders took a rare cooperative stance, with Hyundai Heavy Industries, DSME and Samsung Heavy Industries working together on providing berth space for the Q-Max and Q-Flex ships.

Qatar has upped its expansion game in the past two years. In 2017, Qatar Petroleum broke its earlier moratorium on LNG expansion and said it planned to boost its production capacity from its existing 77 mtpa to 100 mtpa by constructing three new megatrains. But last September, the company increased this total to 110 mtpa — some 43% above its current capacity — by adding a fourth 8-mtpa liquefaction train.

Qatar Petroleum said the expansion will also produce about 4,000 tonnes per day of ethane, 260,000 barrels per day of condensate, 11,000 tonnes per day of LPG and 20 tonnes per day of helium. The producer has already started work on the front-end engineering and design work for the new trains. The country, which exported 82 mtpa of LNG in 2017, is expected to be overtaken by Australia this year as the world’s largest LNG producer. (Source: Tradewindsnews)

Fleet Expansion

China Navigation Co (CNCo) has agreed to acquire Hamburg Sud’s bulk shipping business. The acquisition includes Hamburg-based Rudolf A Oetker (RAO); Furness Withy Chartering in London and the bulk activities of Alianca Navegacao (Aliabulk), based in Rio de Janeiro, according to a statement released on Monday. Hamburg Sud’s chartered fleet of bulkers includes about 45 vessels, from handysize up to panamax. The agreement is expected to be closed by the end of the first quarter of 2019, subject to regulatory approval. (Source: Tradewindsnews)

Shipping Finance

Cerberus Capital Management and Centerbridge Partners have made a joint bid to take a major stake in restructuring German lender Nord/LB. This is according to financial sources cited by news agencies like Bloomberg and Reuters. The bank said only that a joint bid from two potential investors had been lodged. The two funds would buy 49.8% of the core assets of the state-owned lender and would pump in more than $1bn. Cerberus was one of the buyers of HSH Nordbank last year. Nord/LB had launched a formal bidding process in autumn 2018 and had received four offers from potential bidders after the first selection phase in December.

Scrubbers’ Update

Queues for scrubber retrofits threaten capacity of dry docks

The scheduling of dry-docking time and the pricing of repair yard services are expected to show the effects of competition with scrubber retrofit customers, although some believe the price difference will not be dramatic until the second half of this year. (read full story at end of report)

Some major Chinese yards, such as CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Co in Guangzhou, are said to have decided against doing scrubber retrofits. But many yards and contractors have already sent one or more contracted ships on their way with kit installed. IMC-YY has finished one VLCC and will start the next vessels next month following Chinese New Year. Newport, which announced late last year that it had pre-ordered 100 scrubber sets, has started work installing one.

Scrubber prices are likely to see a sharp increase, thanks to tighter yard time and increasing prices for the physical product. Owners will now be paying about $3m for a scrubber unit they could have ordered and installed for $2m just six months ago — and he expects that trend to continue. (Source: Tradewindsnews)

A coalition of non-governmental organizations is pushing for a ban of exhaust gas cleaning systems in European emission control areas (ECAs).

A number of organizations, including Naturschutzbund Deutschland (NABU), France Nature Environnement (FNE), BirdLife Malta and others, have called for a ban of heavy fuel oil and consequently a ban of scrubbers.

The NGOs also called for the designation of the Mediterranean Sea as a combined Emission Control Area for sulphur (SECA) and nitrogen (NECA) by 2020, cooperation of EU states with non EU coastal states to establish a Mediterranean ECA, and a harmonized and effective control and enforcement scheme.

Fujairah latest to ban open-loop scrubbers

The port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, a major bunkering hub, has banned the use of open-loop scrubbers, following a growing number of ports around the globe. According to Reuters, Fujairah port’s harbor master sent a document to agents, bunkering companies and oil terminals users to announce the decision.

In January, China banned open-loop scrubbers from its emission control areas, which covers most of the country’s coastline and similar regulations have been implemented in Singapore, Belgium, California, Massachusetts and along Germany’s Rhine river. It is expected that there will be a growing number of ports banning the technology this year before the new IMO Sulphur cap becomes effective in January next year.

Container shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has secured a USD 439 million financing to fit 86 exhaust gas cleaning system (EGCS) to its fleet.

According to the law company Watson Farley & Williams (WFW), BNP Paribas (BNPP) was the co-ordinating bank and agent on the agreement, together with a syndicate of four other banks as lenders. The SINOSURE-backed loan would be used to finance the manufacturing and installation of the scrubbers on board 86 container ships owned by the MSC group in light of the implementation of the International Maritime Organisation’s low sulphur cap regulations in 2020.

Commodities Round – Up News

Oil

Oil prices climb as U.S. threatens sanctions against Venezuela

Oil prices edged up on Friday as turmoil in Venezuela increased the chances of tighter global supply if the United States makes good on signals that it could impose sanctions on Venezuelan exports. Brent crude oil futures were at $61.17 a barrel at 0955 GMT, up 8 cents, or 0.13 percent. Earlier on Friday, the international benchmark crude rose as high as $61.92. Brent, however, has shed about 2.4 percent since the start of trade on Monday and is on track to post its first week of losses in four weeks. (Source: Thomson Reuters)

Barclays cuts 2019 Brent oil price forecasts

Barclays on Thursday cut its 2019 Brent price forecasts, saying large U.S. production may offset any short-term disruptions to Venezuelan supply due to possible U.S. sanctions. Barclays cut its 2019 estimate to $70 per barrel from $72. It lowered its forecast for the first quarter to $65 from $71, and for the second quarter to $73 from $75. (Source: Thomson Reuters)

Russia seals position as top crude oil supplier to China, holds off Saudi Arabia

Russia came in as China’s largest crude oil supplier in December, cementing the top spot for all of 2018 for a third year in a row ahead of rival Saudi Arabia, customs data showed on Friday. Imports from Russia reached 7.04 million tonnes, or 1.658 million barrels per day, in December, up 40 percent from 5.03 million tonnes a year earlier, according to the data from the General Administration of Customs. (Source: Thomson Reuters)

China’s 2018 oil refinery output, Dec gas production hit records

Chinese oil refiners raised their output to a record in 2018, led by state-run oil majors which maximised operations on firm profit-margins and private refiners which increased processing after being granted higher crude import quotas. Refiners processed 603.57 million tonnes of crude last year, or about 12.07 million barrels per day (bpd), up 6.8 percent from 2017, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday. (Source: Thomson Reuters)

Iron Ore

Chinese iron ore futures jumped to their highest in more than a year on Monday after a dam collapse at a Vale mine in Brazil, which has killed at least 58 people and left hundreds missing, fuelled concerns over constraints on Brazilian exports of the commodity to China.

Iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were 3.7 per cent higher at Rmb555.5 ($82.51) by early afternoon in Hong Kong, according to Bloomberg data. They had earlier jumped as much as 6 per cent to Rmb567.5 – the highest since September 2017, according to Reuters.

The price jump this morning is primarily driven by the Vale tailing dam rupture,” said Ming He, a senior manager at Wood Mackenzie. He added: There are concerns on its impact on the export from Brazil as a whole, not just on Vale but also other side effects such as the potential Samarco restart. Iron ore imports from Brazil is substantial to China. However, the short-term concern is around the possibility of overhauls of iron ore mines and associated curtailment of supply. This might also result in the uncertainty of the Samarco restart. Vale had been preparing to resume operations at Samarco, another iron mine in Brazil, which saw Brazil’s biggest environmental disaster in 2015 when dams holding waste material broke. (Source: Financial Times)

Grain

Russia plans tougher grain export controls

Russia’s state agriculture watchdog is considering plans to strengthen controls on grain exports, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday. There has been speculation that the world’s largest wheat exporter could limit grain exports later in the 2018/19 season which started on July 1, to keep a lid on domestic prices. (Source: Thomson Reuters)

Brazil corn exports to outpace soy for the first time in a year

Brazil is poised to export more corn than soybeans for the first time in a year this January, although sales of the oilseed remain high for the period, according to government and shipping data compiled by Reuters. Brazil’s corn exports normally pick up in the second half of the year, after farmers collect the country’s second corn crop that is planted where soybeans had been harvested. (Source: Thomson Reuters)

Brazil 2018/2019 soybean crop to be lower than expected due to drought

Scant rains and high temperatures in Brazil’s main soybean fields have dashed expectations of another record harvest in the 2018/2019 season, according to a Reuters poll of 10 analysts compiled on Wednesday. The average estimate of 10 consultancies including Brazil’s food supply and statistics agency Conab shows the country, the world’s largest exporter of soybeans, is now expected to produce 117 million tons of oilseeds in the current cycle. Brazil has unveiled a new plan for modernizing and expanding some of its infrastructure to better support grain and oilseed exports, a move that is long overdue as the country’s dated logistics have somewhat capped growth in that sector. The full effect may not be realized for another decade or even longer. But if the plan succeeds, the logistical advantages that the United States and other competitors have enjoyed over Brazil’s export program will be whittled away or eliminated, and the upgrading could also tie top buyers like China more closely into the process. (Source: Thomson Reuters)

U.S. soybean shipments to China spike to 10-month high -USDA

U.S. exporters last week loaded six soybean vessels bound for China, the most in any week since the start of the tariff war between Washington and Beijing and an encouraging sign for U.S. farmers hard hit by the trade fight. The shipments are among the first to load and depart for China since state-owned companies booked an estimated 5 million tonnes of U.S. soy over the past month and a half as the world’s two largest economies try to resolve their trade conflict. (Source: Thomson Reuters)

Maria Bertzeletou, Shipping Research Analyst (prepared for the exclusive use of Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide, www.hellenicshippingnews.com)