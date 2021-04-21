Weekly Tanker Time Charter Estimates, April 21 2021
Some improvement in the VLCC rates this week thanks to activity in the middle east and fresh demand in the US Gulf. Rates for one-year moved up to $25,000/pdpr.
The clean market has been quiet with little to report this week aside from some LR2 fixtures, period rates moved slightly higher in this sector with the average for one-year increasing to $18,250/pdpr.
Oil prices traded down slightly this week due to a surprise build up in crude inventories.