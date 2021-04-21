Recent News

  

Home / Report / Analysis / Weekly Tanker Time Charter Estimates, April 21 2021

Weekly Tanker Time Charter Estimates, April 21 2021

in Report / Analysis,Weekly Tanker Time Charter Estimates 21/04/2021

Some improvement in the VLCC rates this week thanks to activity in the middle east and fresh demand in the US Gulf. Rates for one-year moved up to $25,000/pdpr.

The clean market has been quiet with little to report this week aside from some LR2 fixtures, period rates moved slightly higher in this sector with the average for one-year increasing to $18,250/pdpr.

Oil prices traded down slightly this week due to a surprise build up in crude inventories.

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software