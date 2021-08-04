Weekly Tanker Time Charter Estimates, August 04 2021

Limited activity for crude once again this week with period rate assessments for VLCCS for one year moving slightly lower to an average of $22,500/pdpr.

Some improvement in sentiment for the MR market this week, although rate levels remain low, boosted by the spot market that has moved up to the highest levels in two months with a few short-term fixtures reported.

Oil prices fell mid-week amid concerns over the spread of the Delta variant in the US and China.