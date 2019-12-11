Weekly Tanker Time Charter Estimates, December 11 2019

Crude TC rates remained firm overall this week with interest in suezmax fixtures around the one-year mark.

The clean market has strengthened again this week, the outlook is optimistic and plenty of activity has been reported. The average rate for an MR for one year is estimated as $17,000/pdpr.

Oil prices have fallen mid-week as data showed an unexpected buildup of US crude inventories as the market awaits news on the possibility of a fresh round of US tariffs on chinese goods.