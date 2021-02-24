Weekly Tanker Time Charter Estimates, February 24 2021

The dirty market remains in a weak state with very little activity on the timecharter front. In the VLCC market some very short term period fixture was reported.

On the clean side, some MR fixtures have been reported that range from six months to one year, however the rest of the clean market remained quiet. Average one-year rates for MRs moved up slightly to $12,250/pdpr.

Boosted by strong sentiment oil prices continued to rise with Brent reaching over $65/barrel mid-week.