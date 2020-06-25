Weekly Tanker Time Charter Estimates, June 24 2020

A very quiet week for crude as pressure in the spot market filtered through into the period sector, very little has been reported in the way of period activity, except for some short term interest in the suezmax sector.

Interest in the clean sector is somewhat muted at the moment with a number of short-term storage options reported to have failed. As various countries beginning to emerge from lockdown there is hope that demand for CPP will slowly return.

Oil prices have come under pressure as the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build in crude inventories.