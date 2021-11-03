Weekly Tanker Time Charter Estimates, November 03 2021

In the crude sector we have seen timecharter rates for most sectors remain steady this week as enquiry increased. Some period interest reported for the suezmax sector with fixtures recorded largely short-term, ranging from four months to one year.

There has been some interest in the clean sector this week, but little concluded in the way of fixtures. Rates for the most part remained stable with one-year rates for MRs ticking up slightly to an average of $12,200/pdpr.