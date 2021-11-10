Recent News

  

Weekly Tanker Time Charter Estimates, November 10 2021

10/11/2021

There seems to be slightly more interest in the crude sector this week and sentiment is growing that we are at the beginning of an upwards period. A handful of short-term VLCC period fixtures were reported and rates moved higher with the one-year average for VLCCs up $1,000 to an estimated $22,500/pdpr.

On the clean side, there has been little to report in the way of fixtures although rates for MRs increased slightly across all periods with one-year periods now approximately $12,250/pdpr.

Oil prices have risen to a two-week high as the US eases travel restrictions and the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported its first crude oil inventory draw in six weeks.

 

