Weekly Tanker Time Charter Estimates, November 11 2020

The crude market has remained flat this week as low demand continues to plague the market, some short term period activity has been reported in the Aframax sector and the average rate for one-year is currently estimated as $16,000/pdpr.

Interest in the clean period market has been limited to the short term and this trend is expected to continue in the coming weeks. The Few fixtures have been reported in the clean sector focus on the MR sector of around six months to one-year

Oil price have moved up on sentiment that demand will return following the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine that is 90% effective in protecting against coronavirus.