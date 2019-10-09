Weekly Tanker Time Charter Estimates, October 09 2019

Crude period rates have continued to surge this week off the back of gains in the spot market. VLCC rates for one year have risen to the highest levels in over three years to $50,000/pdpr.

The clean market although not yet as buoyant as crude, remains optimistic and with interest in longer period deals.

Oil prices dropped for the third consecutive day on Wednesday as tension between the US and China intensified, ahead of the trade talks at the end of this week.