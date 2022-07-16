Weekly U.S. wheat sales hit two-year high as price break sparks demand

Export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended July 7 totaled more than 1 million tonnes, U.S. government data showed on Thursday, representing the biggest weekly tally since March 2020 as prices tumbled enough to attract interest from global buyers.

The bookings occurred in a week when benchmark Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures Wv1 fell to $7.85-1/4 a bushel, their lowest since mid-February, just before Russia invaded rival grain exporter Ukraine in a move that sent global grain prices soaring.

“The (U.S.) price has fallen off a cliff, so we’ve gotten a lot more attractive on the world market. As long as we remain that way, obviously we can do business,” said Jack Scoville, analyst with the Price Futures Group in Chicago.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly sales of 1,017,156 tonnes of “old crop” wheat, harvested in 2022, and another 30,000 tonnes of “new crop” wheat to be harvested in 2023, for a total of 1,047,156 tonnes. That was the most since the week ended March 19, 2020, when sales of old- and new-crop wheat reached 1,106,398 tonnes.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, net weekly U.S. sales had averaged 323,667 tonnes, less than a third of the latest week’s total.

China was a notable buyer last week, booking 265,300 tonnes, their biggest weekly U.S. purchase since November 2020. EXP/WHE

“We hit a level where China had some import margins,” said Al Conway, chief executive of Oregon-based Cascade Commodity Consulting. “We just have this little window here in July and maybe into August where, at these prices, we are just priced right to compete,” Conway said.

Brazil booked 27,500 tonnes of U.S. hard red winter wheat, Conway noted, a sign that rising prices in Argentina, Brazil’s main wheat supplier, had steered buyers to U.S. supplies.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen and Karl Plume Editing by Marguerita Choy)