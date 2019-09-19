Weekly US coal carrier departures total 32, down four on week: cFlow

Weekly US coal carrier departures totaled 32 in the week ended September 14, down four from the previous week, data from cFlow, Platts trade flow software, showed.

The departing laden and part-laden ships carried nearly 2 million dwt, down about 5% from the week before.

US Gulf Coast departures dropped to their lowest level of 11 since the week ended July 14, when there were four. West Coast departures, on the other hand, had eight, the most in five weeks.

From the Gulf, 530,431 dwt was carried on the 11 departing ships, compared with 20 ships carrying 1.2 million dwt the week before. Of the 11 departures, three were going toward ports in the North Atlantic, two each to Brazil and Central America and one each to the Black Sea, the Caribbean, and North Asia.

In the US Atlantic Coast, 13 ships carrying 928,459 dwt departed, compared with 10 ships carrying 511,736 dwt the previous week.

The main regional destination for Atlantic-departing ships was the North Atlantic, with four, followed by two each to the Mediterranean and the Black Sea. Otherwise, one each went to West Africa, Southeast Asia, North Asia, Central America, Brazil, and one unknown destination.

Ships departing the West Coast carried 497,625 dwt, compared with six carrying 394,268 dwt the week prior. Six West Coast-departing ships headed toward North Asia, while one each went to the South American West Coast and Southeast Asia.

Overall, North Asia was the main destination for coal carriers departing the US. Eight ships headed to the region carrying 398,243 dwt. The North Atlantic followed, with seven ships carrying 428,439 directed to ports in the region.

Source: Platts