Weekly US coal carrier departures total 37, up seven on week: cFlow

Weekly US coal carrier departures totaled 37 in the week ended August 31, up seven from the previous week, data from cFlow, Platts trade flow software, showed.

The departing laden and part-laden ships carried a total of 2.3 million DWT, up 35% from the week before.

Out of the US Gulf Coast 17 ships departed, up two departures from the prior week. The ships carried almost 1.2 million DWT, up 22% week on week.

Departing from the Atlantic Coast were 16 coal carriers, carrying 939,691 DWT, up from nine ships in the previous week carrying 459,650 DWT.

Four ships departed the West Coast, down from six in the prior week. The departing ships carried 145,592 DWT, down 63% from the week before.

The top three regional destinations were the North Atlantic, largely Gibraltar, with seven vessels directed there, Central America, with six ships, and the UK & Continent, with five. The tonnage directed towards the North Atlantic totaled 395,685 DWT, compared with 430,069 DWT to Central America and 376,314 DWT to the UK and Continent.

Source: Platts