Weekly US coal carrier departures total 40, reaching eight-week high: cFlow

Weekly US coal ship departures totaled 40 in the week ended April 17, up eight from the previous week and up six the year-ago week, data from cFlow, Platts trade-flow software, showed April 20.

Reaching an eight-week high, the departing laden and part-laden ships carried approximately 2.4 million dwt, up 15.6% from the week before.

Gulf Coast departures totaled 17, down two from the previous week. Year on year, departures were up one.

The departing coal carriers held 829,577 dwt, down 21% from the previous week.

From the gulf, four carriers left to Brazil, three to the Mediterranean and two each to Central America, North Africa, and the North Atlantic. One carrier each departed to the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region, the Caribbean, South Africa, and one unknown destination.

Departures off the Atlantic Coast jumped nine on the week to 16 to a seven-week high. Compared to the year-ago week, they were up eight.

The ships carried over 1.1 million dwt, up 9.3% week on week.

Four carriers departed to the Mediterranean, while two each went to Canada, North Africa, the North Atlantic, and the UK and Continent. Once carrier each left to the ARA, Brazil, Central America, and South Asia.

Seven coal carriers left from the West Coast, up one from the week before and down three from the year-ago week.

In the most recent week, the departing ships carried 399,915 dwt, up 64.4%% from the previous week.

Five ships went to North Asia, while one each went to the South American West Coast and Oceania.

Source: Platts