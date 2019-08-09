Weekly US coal output totals 14.3 million st, up 3% on week: EIA

Weekly US coal production totaled over 14.3 million st in the week ended August 3, up 3% from the previous week and down 10.3% from the year-ago week, Energy Information Administration data showed.

Week 31 yielded the sixth-highest US production in 2019, with the prior five high-production weeks occurring in January and February.

In addition, the most recent week saw the lowest level of production for the 31st week of the year since Platts data began in 2011.

The drop in year-over-year production for week 31 largely came from Wyoming and Montana, which had a 13.2% drop in output.

Combined, production from the two states, which is largely made up of Powder River Basin coal, was 6.4 million st. From the previous week, however, production increased 4%.

Through 31 weeks, output was almost 181 million st, and on an annualized basis production from Wyoming and Montana would total over 303 million st, down 11.3% from 2018 production.

Illinois Basin output totaled 2.1 million st in week 31, up 2.7% from the prior week and down 1.4% from the year-ago week.

Over 31 weeks, IB production has reached about 64 million st. IB output on an annualized basis would be 107 million st, up 0.5%, leaving the IB as the only one of the four basins with more production in 2019 than in 2018.

Northern Appalachian production was 2 million st, up 3.1% from the week before and down 1.7% from the corresponding 2018 week.

In 31 weeks production was about 65.6 million st, and on an annualized period output would be about 102 million st, down 2% from 2018.

Central Appalachian output was about 1.8 million st, up 1.7% from the previous week and down 7.3% from the year-ago week.

Through 31 weeks of the year, CAPP production totaled 53.8 million st. On an annualized basis, output from the basin would be 90.3 million st, down 3.3% from last year’s output.

Total US production was about 421 million st over 31 weeks of the year. On an annualized basis, output would be 706 million st, down 6.2% from 2018 output.

Source: Platts