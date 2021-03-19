Weekly US coal production rises 15.2% on year to total 11.5 million st: EIA

Weekly US thermal coal production was estimated to be more than 11.5 million st in the week ended March 13, down 2.4% from the previous week and up 15.2% from the year-ago week, Energy Information Administration data said March 18.

Output in the 11 weeks of 2021 is estimated at about 118 million st, down 8.5% year on year. The five-year average for week 11 is 13.1 million st, leaving the most recent week at a 12.1% deficit.

Annualized production is projected to be 557 million st, up 3.7% from 2020.

Illinois Basin production reached a 2021 high with 1.4 million st. From the week before, output rose 0.2%, and year on year, it was up 6.3%.

IB output totaled about 13.9 million st over 11 weeks. On an annualized basis, it is estimated at 65.5 million st, down 2.7% from 2020.

Production from Wyoming and Montana was about 5.3 million st, down 2.4% from the previous week and up 17.1% from the year-ago week.

Through the year so far, output was 54.5 million st, and annualized, it is estimated at 257 million st, up 4.2% from the previous year.

In the Northern Appalachian basin, coal output was estimated at 1.6 million st, down 2.2% week on week and up 11.8% year on year.

NAPP output over 11 weeks was about 15.9 million st. Annualized, it is projected at 75 million st, up 1% year on year.

Central Appalachian production totaled an estimated 1.3 million st, down 1% from the week before and up 6.6% from the year-ago period.

In the CAPP basin, output to date was about 13.1 million st, and on an annualized basis, it is expected to be about 62 million st, up 1.2% from the previous year.

