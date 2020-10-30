Weekly US coal production totaled 10.2 million st, down 20.2% on year: EIA

Weekly US coal production was estimated to be nearly 10.2 million st in the week ended Oct 24, down 4.1% from the previous week, Energy Information Administration data said Oct 29.

Year on year, output declined 20.2%, while year to date, output was about 440 million st, down 19.6% compared to the year-ago period.

The five-year average weekly production for week 43 is nearly 15.1 million st, leaving the most recent week at a 32.6% deficit.

On an annualized basis, US 2020 production is estimated to total over 533 million st, down 24.2% year on year.

Output from all four major US basins dropped week on week.

The Illinois Basin led the way, down 5.1% to about 1.2 million st. From the year-ago week, production declined 26.6%.

Over 43 weeks, IB output is estimated to be 56.1 million st, and on an annualized basis, it is projected at about 69 million st, down 31.9% from 2019.

Production from Northern Appalachia was estimated at 1.4 million st, down 4.8% week on week and down 26.7% from the year-ago week.

NAPP output over the year so far was about 61.3 million st, and annualized, it is estimated at 74.2 million st, down 28.3% year on year.

Central Appalachian output was over 1.1 million st, down 4.4% from the previous week and down 21.5% year on year.

Year to date production from the CAPP basin is about 52.4 million st. Annualized, it would be 63.4 million st, down 24.2% compared to the previous year.

Production from Wyoming and Montana, which is largely made up of Powder River Basin coal, was estimated to be 4.8 million st, down 3.9% from the week before and down 18.7% from the year-ago week.

Output from the two states over 43 weeks was over 202 million st, and on an annualized basis, it is estimated to be over 244 million st, down 21.3% from 2019.

Source: Platts