Weekly US coal production totaled 10.8 million st, up 4.7% on week: EIA

Weekly US coal production was estimated at 10.8 million st in the week ended Sept. 19, up 4.7% week on week, Energy Information Administration data showed.

It was the first week on week increase in four weeks, and the highest level of production in as much time.

From the year-ago week, output declined 21.1%, while the five-year average for the week ended Sept. 19, the 38th week of 2020, was down 29% from 15.2 million st.

Through 38 weeks so far, estimated US coal output was 376 million st, down 23.8% from the year-ago period. Annually, total US production is projected to be 529 million st, down 24.8% year on year.

All four major basins rose week on week, with output from Wyoming and Montana leading the way, up 5.8% to over 5.1 million st. Year on year, production from the two states dropped 19.7%.

Output from Wyoming and Montana through the most recent week totaled 168 million st. On an annualized basis, it would be over 230 million st, down 25.8% from 2019.

Central Appalachian weekly output was over 1.2 million st, up 4.1% from the week ended Sept. 12 and down 25.3% from the year-ago week.

Over 38 weeks, CAPP production was estimated at 47 million st, and on an annual basis, it would be 64.3 million st, down 25.4% from last year.

In the Illinois Basin, output was estimated at 1.3 million st, up 2.3% week on week and down 29.8% year on year.

IB production throughout 2020 so far totaled nearly 51 million st. On a annualized basis, it would be 69.7 million st, down 30% year on year.

Estimated production in Northern Appalachia totaled 1.5 million st, up 0.6% from the week ended Sept. 12 and down 19.6% from the year-ago week.

Through the year so far, NAPP output was about 55.6 million st, while on an annualized basis, it would be 76.1 million st, down 26.5% from 2019.

Source: Platts