Weekly US coal production totals 10.6 million st, hits four-week high: EIA

Weekly US coal production was estimated at 10.6 million st, jumping 20.2% from the previous week, Energy Information Administration data said March 4.

It was the highest level of output in four weeks, but from the year-ago week, production declined 5.4%. The five-year average for the week was 13.9 million st, leaving the most recent week at a 23.6% deficit.

Through nine weeks, US output totaled approximately 94.5 million st, down 12.6% year on year. On an annualized basis, production would be 546 million st, up 1.6% from 2020.

All four major basins jumped week on week, reaching four-week highs across the board.

Production from Wyoming and Montana, which is largely made up of Powder River Basin coal, totaled over 4.9 million st, up 20.6% from the week before and down 2% year on year.

Through the year so far, production from the two states was about 43.9 million st, and annualized, it is projected at 253 million st, up 2.4% year on year.

Illinois Basin output was estimated at 1.2 million st, up 19.2% from the week before and down 16.2% from the year-ago week.

IB output over nine weeks was about 11.1 million st. Throughout 2021, it is projected to be 63.9 million st, down 5.2% from the previous year.

In the Northern Appalachian basin, production was about 1.4 million st, up 21.3% week on week. From the year-ago week, output fell 9.4%.

NAPP output since the start of the year has totaled approximately 12.7 million st, and annualized, it is estimated to be 73.3 million st, down 1.4% from 2020.

Central Appalachian output totaled nearly 1.2 million st, up 19% from the previous week and down 13% from the year-ago week.

In the CAPP basin, production over nine weeks was over 10.2 million st. On an annualized basis, it is expected to total almost 60.8 million st, down 0.8% year on year.

Source: Platts