Weekly US coal production totals 10.7 million st, down 20.5% on year: EIA

Houston — Weekly US coal production was estimated at 10.7 million st in the week ended Sept. 5, down 3.4% from the previous week, Energy Information Administration data showed Sept. 10.

Weekly production was at a four-week low, additionally, from the year-ago week, output was down 20.5%.

The five-year average for week 36 is 15.4 million st, leaving the most recent week at a 30.6% deficit.

Over 36 weeks, total US output was estimated at 366 million st, down 23.7% year on year. Annualized, production is projected at 528 million st, down 24.9% from 2019.

All four major basins were down evenly across the board.

Northern Appalachian production dropped 4.9% week on week to 1.5 million st, while Central Appalachian and Illinois Basin each fell 4.6% to approximately 1.3 million st, and production from Wyoming and Montana dropped 3.1% from the previous week to 5 million st.

Year on year, NAPP production declined 16.9%, CAPP dropped 23.5%, IB fell 27.6% and Wyoming and Montana output was down 20.1%.

Through the year so far, NAPP production is estimated at 52.7 million st, and annualized, it is projected at 76.1 million st, down 26.5% from 2019.

CAPP output over 36 weeks is about 44.5 million st. On an annualized basis, it is about 64.3 million st, down 25.4% year on year.

IB production totaled an estimated 46.4 million st in the year so far, while annualized, it is projected to be 69.9 million st, down 29.9% from last year.

Output from Wyoming and Montana is about 158 million st over 36 weeks. Annualized, it is expected to be 229 million st, down 26.4% year on year.

Source: Platts