Weekly US coal production totals 11.1 million st, down 10.8% on year: EIA

Weekly US production was estimated to be over 11.1 million st in the week ended Jan. 30, down 3.5% from the previous week and down 10.8% from the year-ago week, Energy Information Administration data said Feb. 4.

Weekly output was down 22.5% from the five-year average of 14.4 million st for the most recent week, and through the year so far, production was down 12.9% to 54.3 million st compared with the year-ago period.

Annualized output totaled over 564 million st, up 5.1% from 2020.

Production from Wyoming and Montana, which is largely Powder River Basin coal, totaled an estimated 5.2 million st, down 3.6% from the previous week and down 7.8% from the year-ago week.

Over five weeks, output from the two states was about 25.2 million st, and on an annualized basis, it is projected at 262 million st, up 6% year on year.

Illinois Basin output totaled about 1.3 million st, down 1.1% week on week and down 20.3% from the year-ago week.

IB output over the first month was about 6.4 million st. Annualized, it is projected at 66.1 million st, down 1.9% from 2020.

In the Northern Appalachian basin, coal production was about 1.5 million st, down 3% from the week before and down 15.2% year on year.

NAPP production through the year so far was 7.3 million st, and it is projected to be 75.8 million st annually, up 2% from the previous year.

Central Appalachian basin output was estimated to be 1.3 million st, down 2.2% from the previous week and down 17.2% from the year-ago week.

Over five weeks, CAPP output was over 6 million st, and it is annualized to be 62.9 million st, up 2.6% from 2020.

Source: Platts