Weekly US coal production totals 11.6 mil st, up 37.2% on year: EIA

Weekly US coal production was estimated at 11.6 million st, down 5.4% from the previous week, but up 37.2% from the comparable week a year ago, Energy Information Administration data showed May 27.

The five-year average for week 20 is 12.6 million st, leaving the most recent week at a 7.4% deficit.

Over 20 weeks, output was about 231 million st, up 4.6% from the year-ago period. On an annualized basis, US production is projected to be 572 million st, up 7% from 2020.

All four major US basins declined week on week.

Production in Wyoming and Montana dropped the most, down 6.5% from the previous week to 5.3 million st. Year on year, output jumped 37.4%. Through the year so far, output from the two states was about 106 million st, and annualized, it is projected to be 263 million st, up 7.5% from the previous year.

Northern Appalachian output was about 1.6 million st, down 4.8% week on week but a 39.2% jump from the comparable year-ago week. Over 20 weeks, NAPP production was about 31.1 million st. Annualized, it is estimated at 77 million st, up 1.6% year on year.

Output in the Illinois Basin was about 1.4 million st, down 3% week on week but up 29.9% from the comparable year-ago week. IB production through the year was about 27.2 million st, and, annualized, it is projected at 67.4 million st, down 0.6% from 2020.

In the Central Appalachian basin, production dropped 2.9% from the week before to 1.3 million st but rose 25.4% from the comparable year-ago week. CAPP production over the 20 week period was about 25.3 million, and it is projected to be 62.7 million st for the year, up 4.1% from the previous year.

