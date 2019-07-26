Weekly US coal production totals 13.5 million st, down 2.9% on week: EIA

Weekly US coal production totaled about 13.5 million st in the week ended July 20, down 2.9% from the previous week and down 8.5% from the year-ago week, US Energy Information Administration data showed.

Production from Wyoming and Montana, largely made up of Powder River Basin coal, totaled almost 6 million st, down 3.5% from the week before and down 11.9% from the year-ago week.

Through 29 weeks of the year output from the two states was around 168 million st.

Annualized, output would be almost 302 million st, down 11.8% from the Illinois Basin production totaled about 2 million st, down 3.2% from the prior week. IB output in the most recent week was the only one to rise from the year-ago week out of the four main basins, up 0.4%.

In 29 weeks, production from the basin totaled over 59.7 million st.

On an annualized basis output would be 107 million st, up 0.4% year over year.

Output from the Northern Appalachian basin was about 1.9 million st, down 4.3% from the previous week and down 1.1% from the year-ago week. Through 29 weeks NAPP production totaled 56.6 million st.

Annualized NAPP output would total over 101 million st, down 2.1% from 2018.

Central Appalachian basin output totaled about 1.7 million st in the most recent week, down 2.9% from the week before and down 5.4% year over year.

In 29 weeks output from the CAPP basin was about 50.4 million st.

On an annualized basis CAPP production would be over 90.3 million st, down 3.3% from last year.

US production in 29 weeks totaled about 393 million st. On an annualized basis US output would total over 704 million st, down 6.5% from 2018 production.

