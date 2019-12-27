Weekly US coal ship departures climb seven on week: cFlow

Gulf carrier departures reach five-week high Weekly US coal ship departures totaled 37 in the week ended December 21, up seven from the previous week, data from cFlow, Platts’ trade flow software, showed.

The departing laden and part-laden ships carried over 1.9 million dwt, down 3.8% from the week before.

US Gulf Coast departures increased the most week on week, up five departures to 18. In the most recent week, the Gulf had its most departures in five weeks.

The departing coal carriers held 962,431 dwt, up 26.2% from the prior week.

The North Atlantic and Central American were the main destinations from the Gulf, with four ships each directed to ports within the regions. Two carriers each left toward the Caribbean, Mediterranean and North Asia, while one each went to the UK, Canada and Brazil.

Departures off the Atlantic Coast totaled 12, up three from the week before. The ships carried 660,266 dwt, down 16.5% week on week.

Three carriers headed toward Central America from the East Coast, while two each were directed toward Brazil, the Mediterranean, North Africa and Europe. One carrier departed toward the North Atlantic.

Seven coal carriers left off the West Coast, down one week on week, carrying 308,796 dwt, down 31.9% from the week before.

All seven of the West Coast departing coal carriers were directed toward North Asian ports.

Source: Platts