Weekly US coal ship departures total 29, down 10 carriers on week: cFlow

Weekly US coal ship departures totaled 29 in the week ended Feb. 6, down 10 from the previous week and down three from the year-ago week, data from cFlow, Platts trade flow software, showed Feb. 10.

The departing laden and part-laden ships carried 1.8 million dwt, down 23.1% from the week before.

Gulf Coast departures totaled 15, down five carrier week on week and down three from the year-ago week.

The departing coal carriers held 847,401 dwt, down 31% from the previous week.

From the gulf, five ships left to Central America, three each went to North Africa and the North Atlantic, two departed to the UK and Continent, and one each went to Brazil, and the South American West Coast.

Departures off the Atlantic Coast dropped six week on week to seven. Compared to the year-ago week, they were flat.

The ships carried 547,550 dwt, up 33.1% week on week.

Two carriers departed to the North Atlantic, while one each went to Central America, the ARA, Brazil, North Africa and the Baltics.

Seven coal carriers left from the West Coast, up one from the week before and flat from the year-ago week.

In the most recent week, the departing ships carried 430,928 dwt, up 30.7% from the previous week.

Five ships went to North Asia, while one each was directed to the South American West Coast and Central America.

Source: Platts