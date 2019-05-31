Weekly US coal train loadings fall to seven-week low: STB

US coal train loadings fell to a seven-week low in the week ended May 24, on a decrease in loadings from the Powder River Basin and Illinois Basin, Surface Transportation Board data showed Thursday.

Data filed to the STB by the four major Class I railroads – CSX, Union Pacific, BNSF and Norfolk Southern – showed US loadings averaged 94.9 trains/day, down from 99.9 trains/day in the prior week, but up from 94.3 trains/day averaged in the year-ago week.

Since January 1, total loadings have averaged 93.1 trains/day, down from 95.1 trains averaged in the same period a year ago.

Of the four major basins, Northern Appalachia was the only one to see a week-on-week increase.

Average Powder River Basin loadings fell to 50 trains/day in the latest week, down from 54.1 trains/day in the prior week and 52.7 trains/day in the year-ago week.

Cumulative PRB loadings year to date were at 49 trains/day, down from 53.3 trains/day averaged last year.

Illinois Basin loadings fell to a seven-week low of 6.3 trains/day, from 7.2 trains/day a week earlier and 7 trains/day a year ago. It was the third-lowest weekly loadings total out of the Illinois Basin this year, only ahead of 6.2 trains in the week ended March 29 and 5.6 trains in the week ended April 5.

Since January 1, Illinois Basin loadings have averaged 7.1 trains/day, down from 7.9 trains a year ago.

Central Appalachia loadings were at 18.1 trains trains/day, down from 18.5 trains a week earlier and 18.5 trains averaged in the year-ago week.

Loadings from the CAPP region in 2019 have averaged 16.6 trains/day, up from 15.8 trains averaged a year ago.

Loadings in Northern Appalachia climbed to 13.7 trains/day, from 13.2 trains/day a week ago and 11.8 trains/day in the year-ago week.

Cumulative loadings in Northern Appalachia have averaged 12.6 trains/day in 2019, up from 11.2 trains averaged last year.

Combined with Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia, loadings from the two regions were at 31.7 trains/day in the latest week, flat from a week earlier, but up from 30.3 trains/day a year ago.

Loadings from outside of the primary basins were at 6.9 trains/day, flat from a week ago but up from 4.3 trains in the year-ago week.

Source: Platts