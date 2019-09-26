Weekly US coal vessel departures total 27, down five on week: cFlow

Weekly US coal carrier departures totaled 27 in the week ended September 21, down five departures from the previous week, data from cFlow, Platts trade-flow software, showed.

The departing laden and part-laden ships carried almost 1.7 million dwt, down 15% from the week before.

US Gulf Coast departures dropped to a new 11 week low with 10 departures. The departing ships carried 560,036 dwt compared with 530,431 dwt the previous week.

Three of the ships out of the gulf were directed towards the Mediterranean, carrying 157,846 dwt, leaving two going to the UK, carrying 113,493 dwt, and one each going to South America, Gibraltar, North Asia, Central America and the Caribbean.

Departures off the Atlantic Coast were down four ships with nine leaving in the most recent week. The nine ships carried 722,944 dwt, down 11.1% week on week.

Ports within the Mediterranean were the main destination for Atlantic Coast leaving ships, with three headed to the region, carrying 283,303 dwt. One each went to the ARA, the Black Sea, North Asia, the Baltics, the UK and the South Atlantic region.

West Coast departures were flat from the week before with eight departing vessels. In total, the ships carried 380,473 dwt, down 23.5% from the prior week.

All eight West Coast departures headed to ports in Asia, seven of which went to North Asia, leaving one headed towards Southeast Asia.

Source: Platts