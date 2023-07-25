Weekly US corn ratings seen improving to 58% good/excellent; soybeans steady

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is likely to rate 58% of the nation’s corn crop as good to excellent in its weekly crop report, up 1 percentage point from a week ago, according to the average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed on Monday.

For soybeans, analysts on average predicted the USDA would rate 55% of the oilseed crop as good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week.

If realized, ratings for both crops would be the lowest for this time of year since 2019 and the second-lowest since 2012, a major drought year.

Rains in the U.S. Corn Belt in recent weeks have brought a measure of relief to drought-stressed crops. The share of U.S. corn production located in a drought area fell to 55% by July 18, down from 64% the prior week. A year earlier, only 29% of the crop was located in an area experiencing drought, according to the USDA.

The United States is the world’s No. 2 exporter of corn and soybeans, after Brazil. The USDA was scheduled to publish its report on Monday at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

Analysts on average expected the government to rate 51% of the U.S. spring wheat crop as good to excellent, unchanged from last week. Estimates ranged from 48% to 52% good-to-excellent.

The harvest of the U.S. winter wheat crop was seen as 70% complete, up from 56% a week ago.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Sharon Singleton)