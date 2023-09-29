Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Weekly US oil inventory data won’t immediately be interrupted by shutdown, EIA says

Weekly US oil inventory data won’t immediately be interrupted by shutdown, EIA says

in Oil & Companies News 29/09/2023

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Friday that a government shutdown would not have any immediate impact on the release schedule for its weekly oil inventory data.

“If there is a lapse in government appropriations on October 1, there will not be an immediate impact on our operations,” the EIA said in an email.

“We will still collect and publish data on our normal schedule.”
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; editing by Christina Fincher)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software