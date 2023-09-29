Weekly US oil inventory data won’t immediately be interrupted by shutdown, EIA says

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Friday that a government shutdown would not have any immediate impact on the release schedule for its weekly oil inventory data.

“If there is a lapse in government appropriations on October 1, there will not be an immediate impact on our operations,” the EIA said in an email.

“We will still collect and publish data on our normal schedule.”

