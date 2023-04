Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, April 04 2023

Bulkers: Values have firmed for Capesizes as buyers purchase against positive sentiment. Other BCs remain stable

Capesize Star Borealis and Star Polaris (179,700 DWT, Sep-Nov 2011, Hanjin Subic) sold to Norden in an en bloc deal for USD 62.50 mil, VV Value USD 57.93 mil – Scrubber.

Supramax Carmencita (58,800 DWT, May 2009, Tsuneishi Cebu) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 16.00 mil, VV Value USD 16.46 mil – BWTS.

Handy BC Jia Tai He (35,000 DWT, Jun 2012, Zhejiang Jiuzhou Ship Co) sold to unknown Turkish buyers for USD 12.70 mil, VV Value USD 11.86 mil – BWTS.

Tankers: Tanker values have remained stable

LR1 Hafnia Hudson and Hafina Danube (76,600 DWT, Jun 2007, Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corp) sold to undisclosed buyers in an en bloc deal for USD 46 mil, VV Value USD 45.40 mil – En Bloc.

LR1 Nordic Geneva (73,700 DWT, Jan 2009, New Times Shipbuilding) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 23.50 mil, VV Value USD 24.10 mil – Inc TC.

MR1 (Chem / Product) Jemma (38,400 DWT, Jun 2008, CSSC OME) sold to unknown Turkish buyers for USD 18.00 mil, VV Value USD 18.48 mil – SS/DD Due.

MR1 (Chem / Product) Norviken (37,900 DWT, Feb 2010, Hyundai Mipo) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 24.00 mil, VV Value USD 22.93 mil – DD Passed.

Small Clean Tanker (Chem/Prod) SFL Elbe and SFL Weser (17,800 DWT, Apr-Oct 2008, PLA 4807) sold to undisclosed buyers in an en bloc deal for USD 19.50 mil SS/DD Due, VV Value USD 21.65 mil – SS/DD Due.

Containers: Post Panamax values have firmed

Post Panamax Amoliani (6,900 TEU, Jan 2013, Hyundai Samho Heavy Ind) sold to CMA CGM for USD 60.00 mil, VV Value USD 58.16 mil – SS/DD Passed.