Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, April 13 2021

Tanker: Suezmax and Aframax values have firmed.

Suezmax Supreme (164,600 DWT, Jun 2002, Hyundai Heavy Ind) sold to UAE buyers for USD 15.90 mil, VV value USD 14.46 mil.

LR1 Hafnia Europe (75,000 DWT, Aug 2006, Onomichi Dockyard) sold to Benelux Overseas for USD 11.35 mil, VV value USD 13.39 mil – SS Due.

MR2 Overseas Gulf Coast (50,300 DWT, Sep 2019, Hyundai Mipo) sold to Eastern Pacific Shipping for USD 32.50 mil, VV value USD 33.50 mil – BWTS & Scrubber Fitted.

MR2s Hull 2860 and Hull 2861 (50,000 DWT, May & Jun 2022, Hyundai Mipo) sold to Eastern Mediterranean Maritime in an en bloc deal for USD 69.60 mil, VV en bloc value USD 68.83 mil – Resale.

MR2 Nord Valiant (49,700 DWT, Aug 2016, Hyundai Vinashin) sold to Danish buyers for USD 26.50 mil, VV value USD 25.08 mil.

MR1 Krisjanis Valdemars (37,300 DWT, Sep 2007, Hyundai Mipo) sold to Avin International for USD 10.00 mil, VV value USD 10.86 mil.

Bulker: Supramax and Handy values have firmed.

Capesize Linda Dream (180,200 DWT, Jul 2007, Imabari) sold to Chinese buyers for USD 20.75 mil, VV value USD 19.04 mil.

Capesize Cape Ray (177,000 DWT, Sept 2007, SWS) sold for USD 16.00 mil, VV value USD 17.44 mil – Including Charter.

Panamax Xi Jiang Yue (74,900 DWT, Feb 2011, Sasebo) sold to Castor Maritime for USD 18.50 mil, VV value USD 17.87 mill – SS/DD Passed.

Ultramaxes Snowy (63,500 DWT, Sept 2015, Zhejiang Zengzhou) and Emperor (63,400 DWT, Jun 2015, Zhejiang Zengzhou) sold in an en bloc deal for USD 38.40 mil, VV en bloc value 36.15 mil – BWTS Fitted.

Ultramax GH Northern Dancer (63,000 DWT, Jan 2017, New Times Shipbuilding) sold to Belships for USD 21.75 mil, VV value USD 20.81 mil – cash plus shares.

Handy Bulker Nordic Bulker 2 (28,500 DWT, Oct 2002, Imabari) sold to Middle Eastern buyers for USD 5.80 mil, VV value USD 5.76 mil – DD Overdue.

Container: Container values have firmed.

Sub Panamax St Blue (2,553 TEU, Sep 2011. Naikai Setoda) sold to Sinokor for USD 22.50 mil, VV value USD 22.28 mil.

Handy Container Seaboxer 3 (1,688 TEU, May 2010, Guangzhou Wenchong) sold for USD 15.00 mil, VV value USD 14.07 mil.