Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, April 30 2024

Bulkers: S&P Values for mid-age Ultramax and Supramax increased last week owing to sales such as Federal Island and Ocean Glory

Capesize BC Lowlands Prosperity (179,900 DWT, Jan 2012, Agila Subic) sold to unknown Greek buyers for USD 30.2 mil VV Value USD 33.8 mil

Panamax BC Lowlands Sage (82,600 DWT, Nov 2021, Tsuneishi Zosen) sold to unknown Far Eastern buyers for USD 39.0 mil VV Value USD 40.10 mil

Ultramax BC Federal Island (63,500 DWT, Jan 2017, Tadotsu Imabari) sold to Ince Denizcilik for USD 32.00 mil VV Value USD 30.67 mil

Handy BC Atlantic Laurel (33,300 DWT, Mar 2012, Hakodate Dock) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 15.5 mil, VV Value USD 15.40 mil

Tankers: Tanker values stable across the board with no notable movement

VLCC Phoebe (311,100 DWT, May 2005, Mitsui Ichihara) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 40 mil, VV Value USD 40.8 mil

Suezmax Fraternity (157,700 DWT, Nov 2009, Samsung) sold to NGM Energy for USD 51 mil, VV Value USD 51.65 mil

Aframax Afragold (112,900 DWT, Nov 2009, New Times Shipbuilding) sold to unknown Chinese buyers for USD 41 mil, VV Value USD 41.06 mil

MR2 (Chem/Prod) Aries Pearl (50,700 DWT, Mar 2007, SPP) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 22.5 mil, VV Value USD 22.19 mil

Containers: Container values firmed across the board from improved earnings excluding modern Feedermax

Feedermax Moveon (862 TEU, Oct 2001, Sietas) sold to undisclosed buyer for an unknown price (BWTS), VV Value 4.10 mil