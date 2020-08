Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, August 11 2020

Tanker: Aframax values have softened.

VLCCs V Advance, V Harmony, V Glory and V Prosperity (299,700 DWT, Jun 2019 – Jan 2020, Hyundai Samho Heavy Ind) sold to SK Shipping in an en bloc deal for USD 356.00 mil, VV en bloc value USD 348.76 mil – Inc 10 yr TC to GS Caltex at $30,000pd + 5yr options.

Suezmax Advantage Sky (156,700 DWT, Feb 2010, Jiangsu Rongsheng) sold for USD 25.25 mil, VV value USD 27.05 mil – At Auction, SS Due.

MR2 GW Fortune (55,600 DWT, Aug 2020, Chengxi Shipyard) sold to CSSC Shipping for USD 34.37 mil, VV value 35.44 mil – BBB.

Bulker: Mid age Supramax values have softened.

Panamax Giovanni Corrado (82,000 DWT, Jan 2020, Oshima) sold to Chinese buyers for USD 30.50 mil, VV value USD 27.95 mil.

Ultramax Devongate (61,200 DWT, Aug 2014, Dalian COSCO KHI) sold to Goldenport Shipmanagement for USD 16.20 mil, VV value USD 16.55 mil.

Supramax Santa Katarina (58,100 DWT, Nov 2010, Tsuneishi Cebu) sold to Greek buyers for USD 10.70 mil, VV value USD 10.79 mil.

Handy Bulker Glorious Kamagari (38,200 DWT, Feb 2013, Imabari) sold for USD 12.80 mil, VV value USD 11.37 mil.

Handy Bulker Western Confidence (28,400 DWT, Sep 2009, Imabari) sold to Turkish buyers for USD 5.90 mil, VV value USD 6.44 mil.

Container: Modern Panamax values have firmed.

Sub Panamax Port Adelaide (2,483 TEU, Nov 2007, Naikai Setoda) sold for USD 6.00 mil, VV value USD 6.05 mil.