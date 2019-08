Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, August 20 2019

Tanker: Tanker values have remained stable.

MR2s Glenda Megan (47,100 DWT, Aug 2009, Hyundai Mipo) and Glenda Meredith (46,100 DWT, Feb 2010, Hyundai Mipo) sold to Minsheng Financial Leasing in an en bloc deal for USD 37.60 mil, VV en bloc value USD 36.12 mil – SS Passed.

MR1s Ami and Alice (39,300 DWT, Oct 2012 & Jan 2013, CSSC OME) sold to Amoretti Armatori in an en bloc deal for USD 40.00 mil, VV en bloc value USD 37.97 mil.

MR1 Torm Saone (37,000 DWT, Jul 2004, Hyundai Mipo) sold to Indonesian buyers for USD 8.20 mil, VV value USD 9.24 mil – SS Due.

Bulker: Older Panamax and Supramax values have firmed, while Handy values have softened.

Panamax Key Pacifico (81,800 DWT, May 2015, Tsuneishi Zosen) sold to Minsheng Financial Leasing for USD 24.00 mil, VV value USD 23.13 mil.

Panamax Heina (76,600 DWT, May 2005, Imabari) sold for USD 10.20 mil, VV value USD 9.62 mil.

Supramax Achat (57,000 DWT, May 2010, Jiangsu Hantong Ship HI) sold for USD 10.30 mil, VV value USD 10.34 mil.

Container: Container values have remained stable.

No sales have been confirmed this week.