Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, August 20 2024

Bulkers: S&P Values remain mostly stable aside from increase for mid-age handy owing to sales of vessels such as Cielo Di Tampa

Kamsarmax BC Bellemar (81,400 DWT, Nov 2007, Universal) sold DD Passed to Icon Energy for USD 17.5 mil VV Value USD 16.6 mil

Ultramax BC Jal Kamal (63,300 DWT, Feb 2020, Imabari) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 37.5 mil VV Value USD 36.8 mil

Handy BC Cielo Di Tampa (39,200 DWT, May 2016, Yangfan Zhoushan) sold to unknown European buyers for USD 22.8 mil VV Value USD 22.4 mil

Tankers: Last week saw softening of older tonnage VLCC values owing to the sales of Apollo Harmony and PNS Serena

VLCC Apollo Harmony (301,600 DWT, Mar 2010, IHI) sold to Smart Tankers for USD 58 mil, VV Value USD 58.05 mil

VLCC PNS Serena (300,400 DWT, Oct 2006, Universal) sold SS Due to undisclosed buyers for USD 42 mil, VV Value USD 43.21 mil

Containers: Container values remain stable, small gains for Feedermaxes and the larger segments, whereas Handy and Sub Panamax values soften slightly this week

No notable sales last week