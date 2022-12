Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, December 06 2022

Bulkers: Bulker values have softened

Panamax Lowlands Comfort (81,800 DWT, Feb 2016, Tsuneishi Cebu) sold to Unknown European for USD 26.50 mil, VV Value USD 26.50 mil – BWTS.

Panamax Fortune Lady (74,800 DWT, Mar 1998, NKK) sold to unknown Chinese buyers for USD 6.00 mil, VV Value USD 7.95 mil – SS/DD Due.

Supramax Sagar Moti (58,100 DWT, Dec 2012, Tsuneishi Zhoushan) sold to Far Eastern buyers for USD 17.20 mil, VV Value USD 18.75 mil – SS/DD Passed.

Supramax Worldera 5 (52,300 DWT, Jun 2004, Tsuneishi Cebu) sold to unknown Chinese buyers for USD 10.00 mil, VV Value USD 11.48 mil – DD Passed.

Handymax Bc (Chip) Glorious Lotus (49,600 DWT, Dec 2007, Tadotsu Tsuneishi) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 13.00 mil, VV Value USD 13.25 mil – SS/DD Passed.

Handy BC Melina (28,400 DWT, Aug 2009, Imabari) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 11.00 mil, VV Value USD 11.74 mil – DD Due.

Tankers: Tanker values have firmed

VLCC Seaking (318,700 DWT, Feb 2005, Hyundai Heavy Ind) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 51.50 mil, VV Value USD 48.00 mil – Scrubber fitted.

VLCC Syfnos (298,500 DWT, Jun 2006, Universal) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 56.00 mil, VV Value USD 49.38 mil – Scrubber fitted.

Suezmax Naviga (150,800 DWT, Aug 1998, NKK) sold to unknown Chinese buyers for USD 18.70 mil, VV Value USD 17.29 mil – DD Due.

Aframaxs Samraa Alkhaleej and Alhani (115,900 DWT, 114,900 DWT Jul 2006, Mar 2007, Samsung) sold En Bloc to undisclosed buyers for USD 86 mil, VV Value USD 74.32 mil – BWTS,SS/DD Passed.

Aframax Seatrust (114,600 DWT, Jul 2004, Samsung) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 35.00 mil, VV Value USD 31.58 mil – DD Passed.

Small Chemical Tanker DH Diligency (8,500 DWT, Aug 2019, Mee Lee Cheong Tongbao) sold to unknown Chinese buyers for USD 20.00 mil, VV Value USD 21.77 mil – Auction.

Containers: Container values have remained stable

No reported sales this week.