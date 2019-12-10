Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, December 10 2019

Tanker: LR1 values have firmed in older tonnage.

Suezmax Ashkini Spirit (165,200 DWT, Mar 2003, Hyundai Samho HI) sold to Greek buyers for USD 19.80 mil, VV value USD 18.67 mil.

MR2 New Legend (47,000 DWT, Nov 2000, Onomichi Dockyard) sold to Chinese buyers for USD 8.00 mil, VV value USD 6.67 mil.

Bulker: Bulker values have remained stable.

Supramax IVS Augusta (57,700 DWT, Mar 2015, Tsuneishi Cebu) sold to Japanese buyers for USD 18.00 mil, VV value USD 16.75 mil – SS/DD Due.

Supramax Baoxiang (57,000 DWT, Jun 2013, Xiamen Shipbuilding) sold to Chinese buyers for USD 11.60 mil, VV value USD 11.74 mil.

Supramax Tenacity Bay (56,800 DWT, Nov 2008, Jiangsu Hantong Ship HI) sold to Chinese buyers for USD 8.80 mil, VV value USD 8.93 mil – Including Charter.

Handymax Meghna Princess (47,600 DWT, Jan 1995, Oshima) sold to Haichang Shipping LTD for USD 3.39 mil, VV value USD 3.48 mil.

Handy (Open Hatch) Cielo Di Pisa (32,200 DWT, Aug 2008, Kanda) sold for USD 8.00 mil, VV value USD 8.99 mil.

Handy Lodestar Princess (31,900 DWT, Feb 2005, Hakodate Dock) sold to Vietnamese buyers for USD 6.00 mil, VV value USD 6.65 mil.

Container: Container values have remained stable.

No sales have been reported.