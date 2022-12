Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, December 20 2022

Bulkers: Values softened across the Bulker sector

Capesize Lowlands Sunrise (181,500 DWT, Jun 2011, Koyo Dock) sold to Brave Maritime Corporation for USD 23.80 mil, VV Value USD 25.79 mil – BWTS.

Panamax Rich Rainforest (82,300 DWT, Jan 2022, Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui) sold to unknown Japanese buyers for USD 34.50 mil, VV Value USD 34.38 mil – BBHP.

Ultramax Stony Stream (64,000 DWT, Apr 2015, Chengxi Shipyard) sold to Unknown USA for USD 24.50 mil, VV Value USD 22.01 mil – BWTS.

Handy BC (Open Hatch) Interlink Sagacity (38,700 DWT, Aug 2015, Taizhou Kouan Shipbuilding) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 20.00 mil, VV Value USD 18.95 mil – BWTS.

Tankers: Tanker values have firmed over the last week

Suezmax Ridgebury Mary Jane (150,000 DWT, May 2008, Universal) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 39.50 mil, VV Value USD 38.91 mil – SS/DD Due.

Aframax Houston Star (116,100 DWT, Jul 2007, Universal) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 39.25 mil, VV Value USD 39.49 mil – SS/DD Passed.

LR2 Minoansea (108,800 DWT, Aug 2008, SWS) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 39.00 mil, VV Value USD 37.21 mil – BWTS.

MR1 (Chem / Product) Cape Bradley and Cape Bacton(40,200 DWT, Feb 2004, Apr 2004, Hyundai Mipo) sold in an en bloc deal to unknown German buyers for USD 30 mil, VV Value USD 31.30 mil – DD Passed.

Small Chemical Tanker Bochem Chennai (19,800 DWT, Mar 2012, Kitanihon Zosen) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 23.80 mil, VV Value USD 24.08 mil – BWTS.

Containers: Container values have softened

Sub Panamax Cont AS Cleopatra (2,742 TEU, Aug 2006, Wadan Yards MTW) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 20.90 mil, VV Value USD 19.81 mil.