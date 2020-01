Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, January 21 2020

Tanker: Aframax values have firmed.

MR2 Rich Wind (47,400 DWT, Jan 2009, Onomichi Dockyard) sold to Dee4 Capital Partners for USD 16.80 mil, VV value USD 14.78 mil.

MR1s Mount Kibo and Mount Everest (37,800 DWT, Mar 2010, Hyundai Mipo) sold to MSEA Tankers in an en bloc deal for USD 29.40 mil, VV en bloc value USD 32.78 mil – SS/DD Due.

Small Clean Tanker Lian Run 168 (4,400 DWT, Jun 2015, Yangzhou Ryuwa Shipbuilding Co) sold to Chinese buyers for USD 6.00 mil, VV value USD 5.65 mil – At Auction.

Bulker: Handy values have softened.

Post Panamax Ocean Sapphire (93,000 DWT, May 2012, COSCO Dalian) sold to Greek buyers for USD 13.00 mil, VV value USD 14.47 mil – DD Due.

Ultramax Nord Everest (60,400 DWT, May 2016, Oshima) sold to Japanese buyers for USD 23.00 mil, VV value USD 20.46 mil – Incl Charter.

Supramax Nord Fuji (55,600 DWT, Oct 2011, Mitsui Tamano) sold to Taylor Maritime (HK) Ltd for USD 13.30 mil, VV value USD 13.55 mil.

Handy (Open Hatch) Vanessa Oldendorff (38,000 DWT, Jan 2015, Naikai Setoda) sold to Italian buyers for USD 17.50 mil, VV value USD 16.75 mil – SS Passed.

Handy (Open Hatch) Calm Bay (37,500 DWT, May 2006, Saiki) sold to Greek buyers for USD 7.50 mil, VV value USD 8.16 mil – SS Due.

Handy (Open Hatch) Bluewing (26,700 DWT, Feb 2002, Wuhu Xinlian Shipbuilding) sold for USD 3.30 mil, VV value USD 3.33 mil. – DD Due.

Container: Mid age Handy values have softened.

Post Panamax Irenes Warwick (6,039 TEU, Jul 2007, CSBC Kaohsiung) sold to Asiatic Lloyd Shipping for USD 16.00 mil, VV value USD 20.63 mil – SS/DD Due.

Feedermax Hai Su 5 (698 TEU, Jan 2007, Fujian Mawei) sold to Chinese buyers for USD 2.40 mil, VV value 3.00 mil.