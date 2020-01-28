Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, January 28 2020

Tankers: Tanker values have firmed.

VLCC Katsuragisan (311,600 DWT, Jul 2005, Kawasaki) sold for USD 35.00 mil, VV value USD 36.85 mil – DD Due.

LR3’s Cape Baxley (159,500 DWT, Jun 2003, Hyundai Samho Heavy Ind) and Cape Bellavista (159,500 DWT, Dec 2002, Hyundai Heavy Ind) sold to Sea Pioneer in an en bloc deal for USD 40.00 mil, VV en bloc value USD 37.34 mil.

Aframax Negishi Maru (106,700 DWT, Jun 2005 Koyo Dock) sold to Monte Nero Maritime for USD 17.80 mil, VV value USD 18.67 mil – SS/DD Due.

Small Clean Tanker Kowie (16,900 DWT, Oct 2010, Taizhou Sanfu Shipbuilding) sold to Chinese buyers for USD 9.00 mil, VV value USD 9.47 mil.

Bulker: Bulker values have softened.

Capesize Aquacarrier (175,900 DWT, Mar 2011, Jinhai Intelligent Manufacturing) sold for USD 18.00 mil, VV value USD 17.80 mil.

Panamax Sunny Young (82,000 DWT, Mar 2011, Daewoo) sold to Blue Seas Shipping for USD 15.50 mil, VV value USD 16.08 mil.

Supramax Nova Gorica (53,300 DWT, Aug 2008, Yangzhou Dayang Shipbuilding) sold for USD 8.00 mil, VV value USD 8.89 mil.

Handymax Nordic Barents (43,700 DWT, Mar 1995, Daewoo) sold to Russian buyers for USD 4.50 mil, VV value USD 3.74 mil – SS Due.

Containers: Container values have remained stable.