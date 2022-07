Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, July 12 2022

Bulkers: Older Panamax values have firmed

Post Panamax BC Celine Oldendorff (93,000 DWT, Jan 2010, COSCO Dalian) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 20.00 mil, VV Value USD 17.48 mil.

Panamax Van Continent (74,500 DWT, Jan 2007, Hudong Zhonghua) sold to HNA Technology Investments Holdings for USD 18.50 mil, VV Value USD 15.49 mil – SS Passed.

Ultramaxes Golden Cathrine and Golden Cecilie (60,300 DWT, Jan/Feb 2015, Japan Marine United) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 63.00 mil, VV Value USD 59.60 mil – DD Passed.

Supramaxes Van Duffy (52,400 DWT, Aug 2006, Tsuneishi Cebu) and Van General (57,300 DWT, Jul 2011, STX Dalian) sold to HNA Technology Investments Holdings for USD 36.20 mil, VV Value USD 34.96 mil – En Bloc.

Supramax Medi Bangkok (53,500 DWT, Sep 2006, Imabari) sold to unknown Chinese buyers for USD 17.50 mil, VV Value USD 16.61 mil – BBHP.

Handy BCs Venture Ocean and Venture Team (38,900 DWT, Oct/Nov 2015, Jiangmen Nanyang) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 50.00 mil, VV Value USD 49.15 mil – En Bloc.

Handy BC Omnia (36,800 DWT, Aug 2011, Hyundai Mipo) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 19.60 mil, VV Value USD 21.86 mil – BWTS Fitted.

Tankers: Aframax and LR1 values have firmed

Aframax Matterhorn Spirit (114,800 DWT, Nov 2005, Daewoo) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 24.75 mil, VV Value USD 22.23 mil.

Post Panamax (Clean) Stena Paris (65,200 DWT, Dec 2005, Brodosplit) sold to Union Maritime for USD 15.50 mil, VV Value USD 12.96 mil – BWTS Fitted.

Containers: Post Panamax values have softened

Post Panamax Conts Northern Jasper and Northern Jupiter (8,814 TEU, Aug 2009/Feb 2010, Daewoo) sold to Moller Maersk AS for USD 268.00 mil, VV Value USD 273.98 mil – En Bloc.