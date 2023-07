Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, July 18 2023

Bulkers: Older Panamaxes have softened in value

Capesize BC Ocean Cobalt (180,200 DWT, Jul 2008, Imabari) sold to undisclosed Chinese buyers for USD 19.5 mil (SS/DD passed), VV Value USD 18.70 mil

Panamax BC Joy (79,500 DWT, Jan 2011, JIM) sold to Lomar for USD 14 mil, VV Value USD 14.40 mil

Ultramax BC Kambos (63,700 DWT, Jun 2015, COSCO Zhoushan) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 24.5 mil (DD passed), VV Value USD 22.60 mil

Tankers: VLCC values expected to soften further over the next week

VLCC C Champion (314,000 DWT, Nov 2003, Samsung) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 37.80 mil (DD Due, BWTS Due), VV Value 44.59 mil

MR2 (Chem/Product) New Jupiter (53,100 DWT, Aug 2008, CSSC OME) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 21.50 mil, VV Value USD 23.33 mil

MR2 (Chem/Product) Magellan Endeavour (47,900 DWT, Jan 2006, Iwagi Zosen) sold to Unknown Hong Kong buyers for USD 16.80 mil (DD Due), VV Value USD 17.45 mil

MR1 (Chem/Product) Advantage Pretty (37,300 DWT, Dec 2006, Hyundai Mipo) sold to Beskiatas Likid Tasima for USD 19 mil, VV Value USD 18.56 mil

Containers: Secondhand values have softened for Handy’s, Feedermax, Sub Panamax and Panamax segments

New Panamax Rome Express (13,371 TEU, Dec 2010, Samsung) sold by Navigare Capital to Ernst Russ “Undisclosed” including Time Charter, VV Value USD 93.60 mil